Mia Yim, Dominik Dijakovic, More Revealed as Members of WWE's Retribution

Credit: WWE.com

One of the biggest mysteries in WWE is nearly solved as a handful of members making up the group RETRIBUTION revealed themselves on Raw.

While the stablemates were all wearing masks, their identifies were obvious to fans as Mia Yim, Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Maddin and Mercedes Martinez were confirmed to be part of RETRIBUTION.

At least one member remains unknown thanks to his mask. It's unclear whether that's intended to hide a bigger surprise yet to come or if the wrestler is merely another cog in the machine.

Based on how large RETRIBUTION has appeared during various appearances, there could be more in store in the weeks ahead, finally lifting the veil on the anarchic faction.