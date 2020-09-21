Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins Promotes Kyler Murray for NFL MVP on Twitter

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has played only two games with Kyler Murray on the Arizona Cardinals, but he is already prepared to fight for his quarterback's MVP status.

He started his campaign on Twitter on Monday:

Hopkins isn't the only wide receiver around the league promoting their quarterback as the NFL MVP through two games. In fact, Seattle Seahawks fans will surely recognize the language Hopkins used.

Wideout DK Metcalf suggested the same thing earlier in the day when talking about Russell Wilson:

As for Murray, he has led the Cardinals to wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Football Team. He has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 516 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 158 yards and three scores on the ground.

He may be looking up at Wilson, who leads the league with nine touchdown passes while putting up 610 yards against only one pick, but Murray will have the chance for two head-to-head showdowns in the NFC West this year.

Whichever team comes out on top and perhaps wins the division can bolster its quarterback's MVP claim.