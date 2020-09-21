5-Star G Mikey Williams Transfers to Lake Norman Christian from San Ysidro

Image via 247Sports.com

Mikey Williams, a 5-star guard from San Diego, announced on Twitter Monday he was transferring to the Lake Norman Christian high school in Charlotte.

Williams is considered the No. 3 player in the ESPN 25 for the Class of 2023, the top shooting guard in the class and the No. 2 player from the state of California.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

