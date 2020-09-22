MLS Power Rankings: Which Team Is No. 1 After the Past Week?

1 of 9

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

26. San Jose Earthquakes (Previous Ranking: 21)

There's bad defending, and then there's what the San Jose Earthquakes did Saturday night.

In their last three losses, the Quakes have been outscored 18-3 by Los Angeles FC, Seattle and Portland.

Thatn total is more than what nine of the 10 teams in the Eastern Conference playoff positions have given up in all their regular-season contests. That applied to all 10 before Montreal allowed four goals Sunday.

Manager Matias Almeyda deserves some of the blame for not making the right adjustments to stop the bleeding, but the front office has to own up for the mistakes too since it still has players on the roster held over from the pre-Almeyda era who are not suited to play his man-marking style.

Letting Almeyda go may not be the right choice at the moment, but if results like Saturday's keep showing up, the Quakes may run out of excuses to keep him before transfers are settled.

25. Atlanta United (Previous Ranking: 24)

It was a very bad sports weekend in Atlanta, so let's try a positive approach.

At least Atlanta United isn't as bad as San Jose.

We know that is an incredibly low bar to clear at the moment, but it is about the only pick-me-up you can give fans of the Five Stripes, who also had to endure tough losses by Georgia Tech football and the Atlanta Falcons this weekend.

The Five Stripes are two points above last-place Chicago after their loss to Inter Miami, but with the expanded playoff field in place, they are still just one point back of 10th-place FC Cincinnati.

24. Chicago Fire (Previous Ranking: 25)

Chicago has one point from its last three games compared to Atlanta United's zero. Again, the bar to clear is comparable to a beginner's jump for an amateur high jumper.

The Fire were active in the final third in their loss to Orlando City, as Robert Beric attempted six shots. However, only one of them went on target.

Even though Chicago lost by two more goals than Atlanta on Saturday, it at least showed some promise in the final third.

23. Montreal Impact (Previous Ranking: 14)

Montreal had the most difficult week for any MLS team on and off the field.

The Impact suffered a 3-1 defeat at Vancouver on Wednesday and then had to travel across the continent to settle in northern New Jersey to play a "home" game against Philadelphia on Sunday at Red Bull Arena.

It did not help Thierry Henry's side that it played with 10 men in both of those contests.

The ejections handed to Rudy Camacho and Romell Quioto were preventable. Camacho punched Fredy Montero in the leg Wednesday, and Quioto swung an elbow in the direction of Mark McKenzie's head Sunday.

If the Impact regain their discipline, they can still put together a solid season. The sixth-place side visits New England on Wednesday.

22. D.C. United (Previous Ranking: 22)

D.C. United has the advantage over the four clubs at the bottom because they at least tried to win a soccer game this weekend. The Black and Red fought back to earn a 2-2 home draw with Toronto FC through Griffin Yow's first professional goal.

The most important tally of the contest may end up being the first one, netted by Ola Kamara in the fifth minute. Kamara entered Saturday on a four-game scoreless streak and with one goal in his first 10 matches. A return to form could help D.C. get the performances it needs up top.

21. FC Cincinnati (Previous Ranking: 26)

FC Cincinnati scored goals in back-to-back games for the first time since its return from MLS Is Back.

Saturday's goal by Haris Medunjanin at Red Bull Arena handed the second-year side three points over the New York Red Bulls.

Now Jaap Stam and Co. have to figure out how to score when not playing at Red Bull Arena. Brandon Vazquez's goal against NYCFC also occurred at the frequently used venue.