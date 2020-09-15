MLS Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands Entering Phase 2

1 of 9

26. FC Cincinnati (Previous Ranking: 20)

FC Cincinnati is still in search of its first victory since July 22 against the New York Red Bulls.

The same issues surround Jaap Stam's after it gathered one point from its last three games.

The defense has stabilized under the direction of the former Manchester United center back, but the attacking prowess is lacking.

The good news for FC Cincy is Brandon Vazquez found the back of the net against New York City FC Saturday. That ended a five-game scoreless run.

25. Chicago Fire (Previous Ranking: 19)

Chicago's lone victory in Phase 1 occurred against FC Cincinnati August 25.

Since then, the Fire have taken two points from four games, with draws coming against both Ohio clubs.

The Fire have yet to prove they can dig out of the bottom tier of the East. They will get a chance to prove their mettle against Orlando City at the start of Phase 2.

24. Atlanta United (Previous Ranking: 18)

No matter how often we say we are surprised with Atlanta United's current form, it still feels shocking to say.

The Five Stripes haven't won a game since taking down Nashville SC August 22.

Thanks to the new extended playoff format, Atlanta is still above the red line in 10th place, but one or two more bad results could drop it in the bottom four positions.

Atlanta still appears to be better than the bottom four clubs in the East, but due to its significant drop in form, the gap is narrowing between it and those teams, and there may start to be some concerns regarding it missing the playoffs.

23. Vancouver Whitecaps (Previous Ranking: 24)

Vancouver's last two games certainly have not been boring.

The Whitecaps traded goals with Toronto FC in a 3-2 victory September 5 and fell 4-2 to the Montreal Impact Sunday night at BC Place.

Marc Dos Santos' team has one final clash with a fellow Canadian side Wednesday, against the Impact return at BC Place again.

After that, the Whitecaps face a grueling three-game stretch against Real Salt Lake, LAFC and Portland. The match against the Timbers will be played at Providence Park with the Whitecaps designated as the home team.

22. D.C. United (Previous Ranking: 26)

With the way D.C. United has played since returning from MLS is Back, four points from the last three games feels like a massive success.

The Black-and-Red won their first rivalry clash with the Red Bulls and followed that up with a scoreless draw against NYCFC.

Ben Olsen's side failed to replicate its result over the Red Bulls Saturday by losing 2-0 to its Atlantic Cup foe.

D.C. has earned points from three straight games just once this season. A similar streak could be hard to come by with Toronto FC, Nashville and New England ahead in Phase 2.

21. San Jose Earthquakes (Previous Ranking: 14)

When the San Jose Earthquakes play bad soccer, it is really bad.

Matias Almeyda's side was taken apart by LAFC and Seattle for a combined 12 goals in their last two defeats.

The Quakes did not exactly inspire a momentum change Sunday in a 0-0 draw with the L.A. Galaxy in the latest version of the Cali Clasico.

San Jose has earned two points from its last five games and could be in danger of dropping into last place in the West after back-to-back games with the Timbers.