Texas Tech RB SaRodorick Thompson Arrested After Racing Car on Highway in June

Mark Rogers/Associated Press

Texas Tech running back SaRodorick Thompson was reportedly arrested Monday on a Class B misdemeanor charge of racing on a highway.

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported the news, noting this arrest stems from the same alleged incident in which wide receiver Caden Trey Leggett was arrested for June 27.

Leggett too was charged with a Class B misdemeanor count of racing on a highway.

Thompson, who apparently fled the scene as Leggett was arrested, was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday.

Texas Tech released a statement saying it will handle the incident "in accordance with the Student-Athlete Code of Conduct process."

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal cited a police report that said three cars were involved in the racing. Leggett admitted he was racing a teammate when he was pulled over, but said teammate never returned even though he told the passenger in the wide receiver's car he would via text message.

The police officer also found a map of the course they were apparently racing on Leggett's phone during a search of the car.

Leggett, who was a 3-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, primarily played on special teams last year.

Thompson, who was also a 3-star prospect in the 2018 class, is a much more integral player in Texas Tech's offense. He led the team with 765 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns last year and impressed in the 2020 season opener with 118 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a win over Houston Baptist.