Best 'Pac-12 After Dark' Games Since 2010

Young Kwak/Associated Press

In recent seasons, the Pac-12 conference has provided some of college football's most memorable games. Those wacky contests to close out a Saturday slate have affectionately come to be known as #Pac12AfterDark.

Last season, UCLA and Washington State combined for 1,377 total yards in a 67-63 shootout that didn't kick off until 10:30 p.m. ET.

In years prior, Top 10 teams have regularly fallen to unranked opponents in the conference. No team is ever safe on any given week from the unpredictability of those late-night games.

We've highlighted the seven best #Pac12AfterDark games of the last 10 years. Here's hoping we see more of those shenanigans sooner rather than later.