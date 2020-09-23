Best 'Pac-12 After Dark' Games Since 2010September 23, 2020
Best 'Pac-12 After Dark' Games Since 2010
In recent seasons, the Pac-12 conference has provided some of college football's most memorable games. Those wacky contests to close out a Saturday slate have affectionately come to be known as #Pac12AfterDark.
Last season, UCLA and Washington State combined for 1,377 total yards in a 67-63 shootout that didn't kick off until 10:30 p.m. ET.
In years prior, Top 10 teams have regularly fallen to unranked opponents in the conference. No team is ever safe on any given week from the unpredictability of those late-night games.
We've highlighted the seven best #Pac12AfterDark games of the last 10 years. Here's hoping we see more of those shenanigans sooner rather than later.
Sept. 20, 2014: Arizona 49, California 45
An epic Arizona comeback over a Jared Goff-led California team on Sept. 20, 2014, serves as the unofficial beginning of the #Pac12AfterDark phenomenon.
Facing a 45-30 deficit with 5:21 to play, Arizona went 75 yards in under two minutes to trim the lead to eight points. The Wildcats then recovered the ensuing onside kick and needed only four plays to put another touchdown on the board, with Anu Solomon connecting with Cayleb Jones on a 15-yard strike to pull within two points.
However, Arizona couldn't convert on the game-tying two-point conversion, and its second onside kick attempt was unsuccessful. The Bears managed to bleed the clock down to 52 seconds, but they gained only 14 yards before missing a 47-yard field goal attempt.
With less than a minute to play and no timeouts, the Wildcats had 70 yards of field to cover. After moving backward on their first play, they eventually faced a 4th-and-7 situation that they converted when Austin Hill hauled in a 20-yard reception.
After a spike to stop the clock, Arizona had time for one last heave. Solomon once again found Hill on a 47-yard Hail Mary for the game-winning touchdown as time expired.
That was only the beginning of a wild 2014 season in the Pac-12.
Oct. 2, 2014: Arizona 31, (2) Oregon 24
The next time it took the field two weeks later, Arizona was at it again.
Facing No. 2-ranked Oregon and eventual Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota on the road, the still-unranked Wildcats were clear underdogs.
"I don't know if anyone—anyone—picked us," Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez told reporters afterward.
The Ducks held a 7-3 lead at halftime, but the Wildcats seized control of the game with a 21-point third quarter thanks to three touchdowns from running back Nick Wilson. The third score, a 34-yard receiving touchdown, put Arizona up 24-14 going into the fourth quarter.
The Ducks battled back with a 21-yard field goal from Matt Wogan and a Mariota touchdown strike to Keanon Lowe to tie the game with 8:21 to play. The Wildcats regained the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run from Terris Jones-Grigsby, who rushed for 115 yards in the game, but Mariota still had 2:54 left on the clock to orchestrate one final drive.
However, after the Ducks converted a pair of first downs, Arizona linebacker Scooby Wright III came up with a game-sealing strip sack to complete the upset.
On that same weekend, Arizona State beat No. 16 USC on a 46-yard Hail Mary from Mike Bercovici to Jaelen Strong, and Utah beat No. 8 UCLA in a 30-28 upset to hand the Brett Hundley-led Bruins their first loss of the season.
Nov. 15, 2014: Oregon State 35, (7) Arizona State 27
Fresh off a win over No. 8 Notre Dame, and with previous victories over No. 16 USC and No. 18 Utah, Arizona State had climbed all the way up to No. 7 in the AP poll when it traveled to Corvallis to take on a 4-5 Oregon State team.
Mired in a four-game losing streak, the Beavers came out firing with a 78-yard touchdown run from Storm Woods and a 66-yard touchdown run from Terron Ward to take an early 14-3 lead in the first quarter.
The Sun Devils settled in from there with 21 unanswered points to take a 10-point lead into halftime, and it looked like they would cruise to victory in the second half.
Instead, Arizona State went scoreless in the third quarter, and Oregon State trimmed the deficit to three points on a 20-yard touchdown strike from Sean Mannion to Victor Bolden.
A Sun Devils field goal extended their lead to six points early in the fourth quarter, but the Beavers moved on top for good when Mannion hit Jordan Villamin for a 67-yard score with 10:55 left on the clock.
Linebacker Michael Doctor picked off ASU quarterback Taylor Kelly with 1:38 to play and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown to seal the victory, providing the lone bright spot for Oregon State amid a 1-6 finish to the season.
Oct. 24, 2015: USC 42, (3) Utah 24
We could have continued to focus strictly on the 2014 season, but there have been some memorable #Pac12AfterDark games in the years since as well.
After starting the 2015 season unranked in the AP poll, Utah steadily climbed the rankings, and the Utes announced themselves as a title contender with a convincing 62-20 victory on the road over No. 13 Oregon on Sept. 26. They followed that up with wins over No. 23 California and unranked Arizona State to move to 6-0 on the season and No. 3 in the AP poll when they traveled to USC to take on a 3-3 Trojans team.
Things started off normal enough with Utah building a 14-7 lead in the first quarter, but USC ripped off 21 unanswered points to seize control of the game in the second quarter.
The Utes hit a 53-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 28-17 heading into halftime, but the Trojans scored the first 14 points of the second half to effectively put the game out of reach.
Justin Davis, Ronald Jones II, Soma Vainuku and quarterback Cody Kessler each scored a rushing touchdown for USC, and Kessler had an efficient day through the air, completing 21-of-28 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown.
It was the start of a four-game winning streak for the Trojans, and another upset win over UCLA on Nov. 28 earned them a trip to the Pac-12 title game, where they lost 41-22 to Stanford.
Nov. 12, 2016: USC 26, (4) Washington 13
It was a new year, a different Top Five opponent and with a different quarterback under center, but USC once again managed to play spoiler for a team in the national title picture in 2016.
The Trojans began the year at No. 20 in the AP poll, but they quickly dropped out after Alabama destroyed them in a lopsided 52-6 opener. Road losses to Stanford and Utah then dropped them to 1-3 to start the year, and they remained unranked despite a five-game winning streak when they traveled to Washington to take on the No. 4-ranked Huskies on Nov. 12.
Meanwhile, the Huskies were 9-0 heading into the matchup, and they were fresh off a 66-27 throttling of Cal the previous week.
In the end, the Trojans defense proved to be the difference in a 26-13 upset victory.
The Huskies were held to only 276 yards of total offense, and Washington quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Jake Browning struggled mightily. He completed only 17-of-36 attempts, was sacked four times, and was picked off twice by future first-round pick Adoree' Jackson.
Washington won out to earn the No. 4 spot in the College Football Playoff, but USC finished higher in the final AP poll, claiming the No. 3 spot after a 52-49 victory over Penn State in the Rose Bowl.
Oct. 13, 2017: California 37, (8) Washington State 3
With a 6-0 record that included a victory over then-No. 5 USC and a convincing win over Oregon, Washington State had streaked to No. 8 in the AP poll heading into its Oct. 13 matchup with California.
The Golden Bears would finish only 2-7 in conference play in 2017, but one of those victories was a dominant defensive display in an upset of the Cougars.
After the Bears put up 10 straight points to start the game, the Cougars chipped into the deficit with a 52-yard field goal from Erik Powell. That would be the first and only time Washington State put points on the scoreboard.
Luke Falk threw five interceptions, and the Cougars turned the ball over seven times in the game, leading to 27 unanswered points from the Bears to close out a lopsided 37-3 contest.
Washington State stumbled to a 3-3 record the rest of the way to finish 9-4, losing to Michigan State in the Holiday Bowl after looking like a Rose Bowl candidate early in the year.
Sept. 21, 2019: UCLA 67, (19) Washington State 63
After highlighting an impressive Arizona comeback to start things off, we bookend our list with another memorable come from behind victory that happened just last year.
Washington State quarterback threw five touchdown passes in the first half and the Cougars carried a 35-17 lead into halftime against an 0-3 UCLA team that had been destroyed by Oklahoma the previous week.
The aerial assault continued coming out of the break with two more touchdown passes from Gordan, and the Bruins faced a 49-17 deficit with 6:52 to play in the third quarter.
Four unanswered touchdowns and a two-point conversation later, it was a whole new ballgame with the scoreboard showing a narrow 49-46 advantage for the Cougars.
Gordon would throw two more touchdowns before the game was over, finishing with 570 passing yards and nine touchdown passes in a historic effort under center.
However, the Bruins completed the comeback when Dorian Thompson-Robinson hit Demetric Felton for a 15-yard score with 1:07 left on the clock to put UCLA up 67-63.
To his credit, Thompson-Robinson had a huge game of his own with 507 passing yards and five passing touchdowns, to go along with 57 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground.
Will we get a chance to see any of these #Pac12AfterDark shenanigans in 2020?
All stats courtesy of Sports Reference, unless otherwise noted.