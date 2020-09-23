Giants Rumors: WR Sterling Shepard out vs. 49ers in Week 3 with Toe Injury

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard will reportedly miss the team's Week 3 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday because of turf toe.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the news Wednesday.

The 27-year-old left the Giants' Week 2 loss to the Chicago Bears with the toe injury.

In 2019, he played a career-low 10 games while going in and out of concussion protocol and was limited to 11 games in 2017 while dealing with severe migraines, an ankle sprain and a neck injury. As a rookie in 2016 and in 2018, Shepard appeared in all 16 games and was a crucial piece of the Giants' receiving corps. In 2018, he caught 66 of 107 targets for a career-high 872 yards and four touchdowns, and in 2019 the Oklahoma product collected 576 yards on 57 catches with three touchdowns.

In Week 1, Shepard caught six passes for 47 yards as the Giants fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Shepard out, the Giants will likely rely on Evan Engram, Darius Slayton and Golden Tate, who missed Week 1 with a hamstring issue and got called for pass interference with four seconds left to play as the Giants tried to come from behind in Week 2.