Top ACC and Big 12 Freshmen Standouts so Far
While experience is the cornerstone of winning teams, standout freshmen can provide a much-needed boost.
Early in 2020, the ACC and Big 12 have seen a group of young players emerge as valuable contributors.
Yes, it's a very small sample size. Most ACC teams have played two games, and every Big 12 program has finished one. But 2020 has certainly reminded us to enjoy all positive results—and, in our case, to highlight them before something changes.
True and redshirt freshmen are both eligible for inclusion. The list is subjective but considers production and team impact.
Shane Illingworth, QB, Oklahoma State
Shane Illingworth only attempted five passes in his debut, but two completions saved Oklahoma State from a stunning loss to Tulsa.
After starting quarterback Spencer Sanders left with a leg injury, backup Ethan Bullock struggled badly. Trailing 7-3, the Cowboys desperately needed a spark. They turned to Illingworth, a 4-star recruit who headlined their 2020 class.
Illingworth hit star receiver Tylan Wallace twice for 60 yards, setting up Chuba Hubbard's go-ahead touchdown run. Oklahoma State ultimately pulled out a 16-7 win.
"I'm really proud of the way he played," Wallace said afterward, per Scott Wright of the Oklahoman.
Taylor Morin, WR, Wake Forest
After losing Kendall Hinton and Scotty Washington to graduation and Sage Surratt to an opt-out decision, Wake Forest had to rebuild its receiving corps. Taylor Morin is already a key piece.
During his college debut against Clemson, the redshirt freshman reeled in nine catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. He followed up that performance with three receptions for 52 yards in the high-scoring loss to North Carolina State.
And that's only a part of his role; Morin currently ranks ninth nationally with 15.2 yards per punt return.
Wake Forest is likely to have a losing record in 2020, but Morin will be a regular contributor on offense and special teams.
Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State
Calling the loss to Arkansas State a letdown would be an understatement; Kansas State will not be viewed as a Big 12 contender when an upset like that happens.
At least the Wildcats found a long-term piece for the offense in Deuce Vaughn.
Listed at 5'5" and 168 pounds, the running back is far under prototypical size. That's merely a sidebar to the real story, though.
Vaughn rushed for 47 yards, caught a 24-yard pass and scored a touchdown in his debut. Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman has high expectations for the true freshman's college career.
"We were jumping up and down when we were able to get his commitment because we know that he's a generational guy," he said, per Chris Arnold of KSN.
Syracuse Defenders
Although the Orange are 0-2, their defense has actually performed quite well. The problem is the offense hasn't followed suit, failing to take advantage of the defense's strong showing at North Carolina or a performance in which it allowed just 21 points to Pitt.
Impressively, the unit is relying on a bunch of new faces.
Redshirt freshman corner Garrett Williams has 15 tackles—tied for most on the team—while true freshman linebacker Stefon Thompson and true freshman safety Ja'Had Carter have 13 and nine, respectively. True freshman linebacker Marlowe Wax has two stops for loss.
While it's not necessarily a good consolation for what will probably be a rough season, the future of Cuse's defense looks bright.
Seth McGowan, RB, Oklahoma
As a 4-star prospect in the 2020 cycle, Seth McGowan didn't sneak up on anyone. Still, it took a remarkable sequence of events for the true freshman to play a significant role in Oklahoma's opener.
Trey Sermon transferred to Ohio State, and leading rusher Kennedy Brooks opted out. Rhamondre Stevenson is serving the rest of his suspension. T.J. Pledger earned the starting role but missed the game against Missouri State, leaving Marcus Major and McGowan to headline the backfield.
McGowan took full advantage of his opportunity.
He turned nine carries into 61 yards and a score, adding a 37-yard touchdown catch in the 48-0 victory. McGowan will likely be a depth piece whenever both Pledger and Stevenson are available, but it's possible he earns regular snaps this season after the impressive start.
Jaylan Knighton, RB, Miami
Along with fellow freshman Donald Chaney Jr., Jaylan Knighton has made an immediate impact in the Miami backfield.
Knighton collected 59 yards on just nine carries in the opener against UAB. Then on a national stage at Louisville, the freshman nicknamed "Rooster" broke loose for an untouched 75-yard touchdown catch. He also powered in a short rushing score during the 47-34 win.
Though he and Chaney are backing up Cam'Ron Harris, this fast-paced Miami offense will use a three-back rotation all season. Knighton will have plenty of chances to keep impressing.
Notre Dame's Running Backs
Notre Dame entered the season with a few unknowns at running back, but they've quickly made names for themselves.
Sophomore* Kyren Williams racked up 205 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the 27-13 win over Duke. Then he totaled 72 yards during the 52-0 obliteration of South Florida—a game in which true freshman Chris Tyree also stood out.
After providing a small impact in his debut, Tyree scampered for 65 yards and a score against USF. He also serves as the primary kick returner, providing 104 yards on five attempts so far.
As the Irish aim to compete with Clemson for the ACC championship, these young backs will be pivotal pieces of that chase.
*Note: Notre Dame lists Williams as a sophomore because the program does not use redshirts, but we're still considering him here because he has four remaining years of eligibility.
Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma
If Spencer Rattler and the Sooners hadn't crushed Missouri State, that would've been a surprise. Nevertheless, the redshirt freshman had a terrific game in his first career start.
During the first quarter, Rattler tossed three touchdowns—including a couple of seemingly effortless 50-plus-yard touchdowns to Marvin Mims and Charleston Rambo.
"[He] didn't really panic or freak out too much, and he did a really good job of leading the team today," wide receiver Theo Howard said, according to Mason Young of the Oklahoma Daily. "He made a lot of good throws. He just took a lot of command and really controlled the offense well today."
Rattler played just two quarters, finishing 14-of-17 for 290 yards and four scores. Picking apart a lower-division school won't win the Heisman Trophy, but he showed exactly why that upside is real.
