Top ACC and Big 12 Freshmen Standouts so Far

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

While experience is the cornerstone of winning teams, standout freshmen can provide a much-needed boost.

Early in 2020, the ACC and Big 12 have seen a group of young players emerge as valuable contributors.

Yes, it's a very small sample size. Most ACC teams have played two games, and every Big 12 program has finished one. But 2020 has certainly reminded us to enjoy all positive results—and, in our case, to highlight them before something changes.

True and redshirt freshmen are both eligible for inclusion. The list is subjective but considers production and team impact.