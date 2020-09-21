Roman Reigns Rumors; Bret Hart on Punching Vince; Cena Talks Overcoming TLC Fear

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Latest on Reigns-Heyman Relationship

You may have noticed several small differences between Paul Heyman's partnership with Roman Reigns from his one with Brock Lesnar. For one, Reigns actually speaks. Lesnar-Heyman was a partnership and friendship; Heyman was booked as seemingly Lesnar's only close confidante on the roster. This isn't the case with Reigns, who is clearly in control of a subservient Heyman.

These subtle differences were on purpose, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling News Observer. Meltzer said the current storyline is based around Heyman being "done" in wrestling after Lesnar's loss to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania.

Heyman was done in wrestling with Lesnar gone and had nothing left to offer until Reigns made the call to bring him back to the fold. As a result, Heyman is indebted to Reigns for saving his career and keeping him in the business.

Heyman is still Heyman, but this is a fun little wrinkle to the story rather than just making Roman a Lesnar stand-in.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Bret Hart Talks Punching Vince

The story of the Montreal Screwjob is such well-trodden territory that there is rarely any "new" information that comes out from it being discussed by involved parties.

However, Bret Hart is offering clarification on one oft-cited talking point: Vince McMahon never offered him a "free shot" to punch him after the match.

"The Undertaker had a take on it. His take on it a few months ago—and they always say stuff like, 'Vince probably said before he walked in that he was going to let me take a shot at him.' I don't remember that ever happening, and I don't remember Vince saying anything like that to me in my dressing room that he's going to let me take one shot at him. There was no one shot [offer]. I took my own shot. I doubt that's the case. [McMahon] never saw it coming," Hart said on Confessions of the Hitman.

Hart added that the only reason McMahon met with him after his "loss" to Shawn Michaels was to save face with an angered locker room. He said McMahon never believed there was actually a chance that Hart would punch him.

"I think Vince gambled that I was going to take the high road and say a few words to him, and then I would walk out or grab my stuff and leave the dressing room, and that would be the end of it, and he could say, 'At least I confronted him,'" Hart said.

Cena Talks TLC, Fear of Heights

John Cena has never been one for high-flying maneuvers during his career for several reasons. One, of course, being he didn't need them in his repertoire to become one of the most iconic stars in wrestling history. Another being WWE likely didn't want its biggest star risking injury.

However, Cena revealed the biggest reason: he has a fear of heights. The 16-time champion spoke about his 2006 TLC match with Edge, in which he performed a five-knuckle shuffle off a ladder, admitting the spot scared him.

"I have a fear of heights. Once again, I only did what I knew I could do," Cena said on WWE Untold. "And through the match, I knew every spot I did was hopefully a new take on a maneuver that fans have already seen tens of thousands of times before.

"Also, since it hurts every time you fall off a ladder, you get a gauge of what to expect. That helped me through the process."