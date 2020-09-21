Patriots' Cam Newton Credits Seahawks for 'Great Play' on Late Goal-Line Stand

John Froschauer/Associated Press

Cam Newton was excellent for almost the entirety of the New England Patriots' 35-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but he fell just short on the final play.

Seattle stuffed him at the goal line on a rushing attempt with the outcome hanging in the balance, helping make up for the fact that its defense allowed the quarterback to run it in twice and throw a touchdown pass in a similar situation earlier in the game.

"It was a great play by them," Newton said of the stop, per Michael Girardi of NFL Network. "I could have bounced it. I just got to be better. I got to be better at the end."

"I just didn't get everybody right," the quarterback continued. "That's the only thing I regret. In that type of situation, it's humbling to have the ball in my hands. I just got to deliver."

Newton was still impressive and completed 30 of his 44 passing attempts for 397 yards, one touchdown and one interception while adding 47 yards and two scores on the ground. His counterpart, Russell Wilson, was even better for stretches and completed 21 of 28 passes for 288 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

The five touchdowns all went to different receivers.

Newton's Patriots fell to 1-1 when he was tackled short, but he has already answered many of the questions he faced at the start of the season. He looks up to the task of replacing the legendary Tom Brady and already has a connection with veteran wideout Julian Edelman.

In fact, Edelman finished with eight catches for 179 yards while consistently beating Seattle's secondary downfield.

The Patriots are a game behind the 2-0 Buffalo Bills in the early going in the AFC East, but it isn't difficult to envision them quickly making up that deficit and making the playoffs for the 12th consecutive year if Newton continues to play well.

There will be much easier games than at Seattle.