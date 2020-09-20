Anthony Davis' Game-Winner Was 'A Shot Kobe Bryant Would Hit,' Says Lakers HC

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel had an easy time finding a comparison for a player who could take over a fourth quarter before draining a game-winner at the buzzer like Anthony Davis on Sunday.

The coach didn't even need to look outside of his own organization's history, either.

"That's a shot Kobe Bryant would hit," Vogel told reporters following the 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

"... Just flying to the wing like that, catch-and-shoot with the game on the line, in the biggest moment of our season, nothing but net. That's a Mamba shot."

Even before he met with the press, video emerged of Vogel evoking Bryant's tenacity inside the locker room as the Lakers celebrated going up 2-0 in the series.

"That was Mamba right there," Vogel said to Davis. "Mamba mentality."

Perhaps it was only right, then, that the Lakers were wearing their black-and-gold jerseys honoring the late Bryant.

Davis alluded to the threads in an interview on the court after sinking the game-winner, saying the players know there's added pressure whenever they wear them.

"Obviously we're wearing the Mamba jerseys," Davis said. "We never want to lose in these jerseys."

Davis almost single-handedly made sure the Lakers didn't lose Sunday.

The forward traded shots with Denver's Nikola Jokic over the last five minutes of regulation, scoring the final 10 points of the game for Los Angeles, including his buzzer-beating three-pointer.

It became tough for Vogel to think of anyone except Bryant in those moments.

Despite Davis never playing in a conference finals before, he showed up with the type of aggression and playmaking that made Bryant a beloved figure in Los Angeles. When it came time for Vogel to draw up the final play, it was Davis demanding the ball.

The coach obliged and saw his forward come through with the most important bucket of the postseason yet for a Lakers team that continues to roll.