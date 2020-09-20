Lakers' Anthony Davis Says 'I Want the Big-Time Plays' After GW Shot vs. Nuggets

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Anthony Davis cost the Los Angeles Lakers three players and three future picks when they acquired him from the New Orleans Pelicans last offseason.

On Sunday, he showed L.A. it was worth it as he buried a buzzer-beating three-pointer for a 105-103 victory in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

For a player who'd only been in the postseason twice before and never made it past the second round, Davis (31 points, nine rebounds) showed tremendous poise and confidence while battling down the stretch before hitting the game-winner.

