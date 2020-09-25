George Kittle Ruled out for 49ers vs. Giants with Knee Injury

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the New York Giants because of a knee injury, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Friday.

After suffering a sprained MCL and bone bruise in his team's Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Kittle missed Week 2 against the New York Jets. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sept. 19 that there was a belief the 26-year-old tight end would be ready to play in Week 3.

However, it will be at least one more week before the Niners get their star tight end back on the field.

It's a tough blow to a San Francisco squad that will be without a number of key players against the Giants:

The team will also be without Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas, both of whom suffered torn ACLs in Week 2.

In Week 1, Kittle left the first half early but returned after halftime. But he wasn't targeted again, and he ended the day with 44 yards on four receptions. Per ESPN, he told reporters after the game that he felt "fantastic."

Before announcing that Kittle would sit out Week 2, 49ers general manager John Lynch said the team wouldn't hesitate to put him on the bench.

"George is obviously very important, and George is one of those guys who is going to want to play every time, so we have to be very judicious," Lynch said Friday, via SF Gate's Eric Ting.

Kittle also dealt with a knee injury in 2019, missing two games.

The Niners will look to tight ends Jordan Reed and Ross Dwelley in Kittle's absence. Reed played 10 snaps in the season opener, while Dwelley scored two touchdowns and had seven catches for 38 yards when Kittle missed time last season.