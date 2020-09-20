Tour de France 2020 Prize Money: Purse Payout Distribution for Final Standings

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Tadej Pogacar became the youngest winner of the Tour de France since World War II as he crossed the finish line in Paris on Sunday with a time of 87 hours, 20 minutes, five seconds.

Pogacar, who turns 22 on Monday, became the first Slovenian to win the 23-day, 2,164-mile race and will take home €500,000 of the €2,293,000 pot, per The Telegraph. With the win, he unseated Egan Bernal, who was 22 when he won last year, and is the second-youngest winner in the race's 117-year history. Henri Cornet, who was the champion in 1904, was 19.

"I think I'm dreaming," Pogacar said after his win on Sunday, per Jonny Long of Cycling Weekly. "I don't know what to say."

Primoz Roglic, the runner-up who conceded the overall lead on Saturday and finished 59 seconds behind Pgacar, will head home with €200,000. Roglic, who is also from Slovenia, was considered the favorite to win, especially after Bernal dropped out when he fell more than seven minutes behind Roglic in Stage 15.

Pogacar wore the yellow jersey that identified him as the race leader as he cruised into Paris after a near two-minute time-trial victory over Roglic on the final climb in Stage 20 on Saturday.

"Roglic was the best rider of the Tour, with a really good team. They did a really fantastic job, they raced super good," Pogacar said. "I have so much respect for him; he's a good friend of mine. I feel his loss because he had to lose the yellow jersey on the last day; it's really difficult. I know how he feels."

Here are the final standings and a breakdown of purse distribution for general classification:

1. Tadej Pogacar, 87:20:05, €500,000

2. Primoz Roglic. +0:59, €200,000

3. Richie Porte, +3:30, €100,000

4. Mikel Landa, +5:58 - €70,000

5. Enric Mas, +6:07 - €50,000

6. Miguel Angel Lopez, +6:47, €23,000

7. Tom Dumoulin, +7:48, €11,500

8. Rigoberto Uran, +8:02, €7,600

9. Adam Yates, +9:25, €4,500

10. Damiano Caruso, +14:03, €3,800

View the full results here.



Cyclists who finish between 11th and 19th receive between 1,100 and 3,000 euros. Finishers from Nos. 20-160 receive 1,000.

There are other ways to earn a share of the pot, including leading the tour in points for €25,000, leading through the mountains for €25,000 and the best young rider receiving €20,000. The winner also earns €500 for every day he spent at the top, and carriers of other jerseys win €300.

Through each stage, money is awarded through sprints, and top finishers in each stage or time trial also earn a monetary prize.

After a dominating performance, Pogacar claimed €500,000 for finishing first, €25,000 for winning the King of the Mountains award and €20,000 as the top young rider for a total of $645,263.10.