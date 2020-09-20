Khamzat Chimaev, Mackenzie Dern and More Earn Bonus Prize Money at UFC Vegas 11

Leo Correa/Associated Press

After Saturday's UFC Vegas 11 event, four fighters earned $50,000 bonuses for highlight-reel finishes deemed Performance of the Night.

Khamzat Chimaev, Mackenzie Dern, Randy Costa and Damon Jackson were recognized for their efforts.

Chimaev remained undefeated (9-0), knocking out veteran middleweight Gerald Meerschaert with one punch just 17 seconds in. The Russian-born 26-year-old already held the modern UFC record for shortest span between two wins (10 days), and he is now the fastest to win three, doing so in 66 days.

Dern's victory by submission against Randa Markos was her second straight win, earning the former jiu-jitsu champion a second straight bonus payout.

A 41-second head kick from Costa that knocked out Journey Newson earned him a bonus, while Jackson, who made his first UFC appearance since Jan. 30, 2016, had a third-round comeback against Mirsad Bektic, who he stepped in to fight on two days' notice.

The UFC is back in action Saturday with UFC 253. In addition to Dominick Reyes (12-1-0) and Jan Blachowicz (26-8-0) at light heavyweight, there will be a battle of the undefeateds at middleweight as Israel Adesanya (19-0-0) and Paulo Costa (13-0-0) face off.