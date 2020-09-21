Buying or Selling Recent WWE News and Rumors Around Wrestling Universe

0 of 5

WWE

The WWE rumor mill isn't exactly slowing as temperatures outside start to hint at signs of winter.

In fact, it might just be heating up as WWE heads for Clash of Champions on Sunday. With smaller crowds starting to return to sporting events across the country, the hints of normalcy creeping back into sports means one thing: the company can start thinking about some big plans.

Those big plans could include long-term booking decisions, bringing in some big names and more. WWE would likely love nothing more than to finish the year strong and build some momentum going into 'Mania season.

Here's a look at buying or selling some of the biggest-ticket items on the mill.