Colby Covington Calls Out Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal After UFC Fight Night Win

Tyron Woodley hadn't even picked himself off the mat following a technical knockout loss Saturday before his opponent Colby Covington started calling out some of UFC's most prominent fighters.

The one-time welterweight champion name-checked Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal as he jumped around the ring in celebration while shouting about getting his belt back.

Usman defeated Covington via TKO (punches) for the UFC Welterweight Championship at UFC 245 last December, marking just the second loss for Covington since turning pro. But that was before Covington left American Top Team to start training on his own last May.

Preparing for fights without a renowned gym and coaching staff behind him has the southpaw as hungry as ever.

Covington dominated Woodley on Saturday, outstriking his former teammate 232-67 and controlling the match for 12:01 compared to just 14 seconds for Woodley.

UFC President Dana White said Gilbert Burns is still next up for Usman but didn't rule out a potential matchup between Masvidal and Covington.

"Colby definitely, he's there. And the first fight was so incredible, him and Usman," White told reporters. "I loved that fight. ... Maybe [Colby] fights Masvidal. We'll see if Masvidal wants that fight."