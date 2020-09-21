Biggest Storylines Heading into SEC Opening Weekend

0 of 7

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

SEC fans, your patience is about to be rewarded. SEC haters, the fuel for your Saturday fire is returning.

College football's top conference will officially enter the 2020 season with a seven-game slate in Week 4. Every matchup has at least one ranked team, including one Top 25 showdown with No. 23 Kentucky traveling to No. 8 Auburn.

And there are storylines galore in the conference.

LSU is the reigning champion, but Alabama opens the campaign as the league favorite. Georgia and Florida are battling for the East division crown, and both Auburn and Texas A&M are hoping to contend with Alabama and LSU in the West.

Throw in quarterback competitions and debuts for several new coaches, and the SEC's opening weekend is full of excitement.