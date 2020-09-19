Reds' Trevor Bauer Appears to Troll Astros with Trash Can Images on Cleats

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Trevor Bauer isn't pitching against the Houston Astros on Saturday, but that's not stopping the Cincinnati Reds ace from trolling them.

Bauer took the mound for his start against the Chicago White Sox wearing cleats featuring trash cans in an apparent nod to the Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

This isn't the first time Bauer has attempted to use his cleats to troll the Astros. Last month, Bauer attempted to wear cleats that said "FREE JOE KELLY," along with a superimposed meme of the Los Angeles Dodgers reliever mocking Astros players. Kelly was suspended earlier this season for purposely beaning Astros hitters in retaliation for their cheating.



Bauer has been an outspoken critic of the Astros and commissioner Rob Manfred, who allowed Houston players to go unpunished in exchange for their cooperation into MLB's investigation.

When Bauer unveiled plans to pitch in his Kelly cleats, MLB threatened to fine and perhaps suspend him. It appears the Reds star went through the proper channels to get these cleats approved, so we'll have to see what reaction comes from Houston's dugout.