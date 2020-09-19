Video: Syracuse QB Rex Culpepper Throws 1st TD Since Being Declared Cancer-Free

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

During Saturday's game against Pittsburgh, Syracuse senior quarterback Rex Culpepper threw his first touchdown pass since being declared cancer-free in 2018.

Culpepper entered the game when Syracuse starter Tommy DeVito exited with an undisclosed injury, and he wasted little time in finding wide receiver Taj Harris for a 69-yard touchdown that put the Orange on top 10-7 in the second quarter:

Prior to his sophomore season, Culpepper was diagnosed with testicular cancer in March 2018. Culpepper was then declared cancer-free in June of that year.

Culpepper didn't see the field at all in 2018 and attempted just one pass last season, but he was called upon Saturday when DeVito was forced to leave the game.

Prior to DeVito's return in the second half, Culpepper completed two passes for 78 yards, including the touchdown. With Syracuse trailing 21-10 in the fourth quarter, Culpepper returned to the game in relief of the banged-up DeVito.

The touchdown pass to Harris was only the third of his collegiate career, as he previously threw for two touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2017.

Culpepper saw some action in last week's 31-6 loss to North Carolina, going 3-of-7 for 22 yards and an interception.

Overall, Culpepper has thrown three touchdown passes and four interceptions in eight career appearances for the Orange.