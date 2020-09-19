Tour de France 2020: Stage 20 Route, Live Stream Schedule, TV Info for Sept. 19

Thibault Camus/Associated Press

Primoz Roglic faces one more difficult defense of the yellow jersey in Stage 20 of the Tour de France before he cab cruise into Paris as the overall race winner.

The Slovenian will be the final racer on course for Saturday's individual time trial, which concludes with a climb up La Planche des Belles Filles.

Roglic holds a 57-second advantage over his fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar in the overall classification. Miguel Angel Lopez sits one minute and 27 seconds back in third place.

The current leader of the Tour de France does not have to win Stage 20, but he does need a strong showing to avoid losing time and potentially first place to two other riders in search of their first Tour de France victory.

Tour de France Stage 20 Information

Start Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBCSports.com and NBC Sports app

Preview

Roglic will be the last of 144 cyclists to leave the starting gate in Lure, France for the lone individual time trial of this year's edition of the Tour de France.

The starting order is determined by the general classification, which means the sprinters that struggled throughout the mountain stages will be among the first riders to hit the course.

The bulk of the route is flat, but that is not the part of the map that has come into focus.

La Planche des Belles Filles debuted in the Tour de France in 2012 and has since made three appearances on the route, including Stage 6 of the 2019 event.

The Alpine climb was not been featured this late in the event, and since mountain time trials are rare, it has not hosted this unique part of the race before.

Since the time trial finishes on a steep incline, Roglic, Pogacar and other top racers should have the advantage to win the stage over time trial specialists.

Pogacar leaves the starting ramp two minutes prior to Roglic and has to outrace the leader by 58 seconds to claim the overall lead going into the 21st and final stage.

The UAE Team Emirates cyclist admitted the time trial course suits his strengths, per VeloNews' Fred Dreier.

“For tomorrow’s TT I did the recon and if I’m on a good day it’s a course that suits me well,” Pogacar said. “It’s the same hard effort for everybody so tactics won’t come into it too much.”

Pogacar has tried to remain on Roglic's wheel for the majority of the mountain stages, but he dropped a crucial 15 seconds during Stage 17.

The second-placed Slovenian should be more inclined to be aggressive up the climb since he has to make up just under a minute.

Roglic can't take his ride up La Planche des Belles Filles easily, but he may be able to conserve energy at the bottom of the climb to deal with its steeper sections better.

Lopez has an outside shot of making up his deficit on Roglic, but at minimum, he has to be considered an option to win the stage since he finished first in Stage 17, which featured the highest elevation of the tour.

The rider outside the top three that could steal the stage win is Richard Carapaz, who leads Pogacar by two points in the King of the Mountains competition.

The winner of the stage will receive 10 points in the hunt for the polka dot jersey. That could motivate Carapaz to go all out on the climb to take the stage win and beat out Pogacar while he worries about the yellow jersey capture.

