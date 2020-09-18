Miami QB Tate Martell Reportedly Opts out of 2020 Season After 1-Game Suspension

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tate Martell is opting out of the 2020 season following a one-game suspension by head coach Manny Diaz, according to Barry Jackson and Susan Miller Degnan of the Miami Herald.

The redshirt junior did not play in the season opener last Saturday against Alabama-Birmingham and wasn't listed on the depth chart earlier this week.

Martell has long shown plenty of promise as a college football star, though he's yet to make a name for himself on the field as an NCAA player.

The quarterback out of Nevada was ranked the No. 2 player in the state in 2017 as well as the No. 2 overall dual-threat QB in the nation by 247Sports, which named him a four-star recruit.

Martell originally signed with Ohio State over the likes of Alabama, Texas A&M, Michigan and Auburn but only threw 28 passes in two years on campus with the Buckeyes. After redshirting his freshman year, Martell lost the starting battle to Dwayne Haskins Jr. in 2018.

Following the news that Georgia quarterback Justin Fields was transferring to Ohio State, Martell made the decision to leave for Miami.

That decision has yet to pay off, and a failed transition to wideout after losing another QB battle didn't help matters.

Miami is currently using former Houston star D'Eriq King at quarterback and was rewarded with a win in the season opener against UAB.

King completed 16 of 24 passes for 144 yards, one touchdown and a passer rating of 130.8.