Pac-12 Says It Will Announce Return to Play Decision on Sept. 24

The Pac-12 announced the conference will vote on a decision to resume fall sports on Sept. 24 following a meeting of stakeholders on Friday evening.

According to ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Heather Dinich, no vote was expected to take place during the Friday meeting, but it wasn't off the table.

Per a Pac-12 statement:

"The Pac-12 CEO Group had an informative and productive meeting earlier today. We plan to reconvene this coming Thursday, September 24 to make a decision regarding possible return to play prior to January 1. The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports will continue to be our number one priority in all of our decision making."

On Aug. 11, the conference announced it was postponing fall sports until January 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

