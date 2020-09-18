Warriors News: Steph Curry, Draymond Green Likely to Miss Voluntary Minicamp

Ben Margot/Associated Press

While the NBA's conference finals continue, one of the league's top contenders will begin preparing for the 2020-21 season early next week.

The Golden State Warriors will host a minicamp for its players that requires them to quarantine for a two-week period. Just don't expect Draymond Green or Stephen Curry to take part.

According to Wes Goldberg of the Bay Area News Group, the two franchise players are doubtful for the training session.

Green and Curry both cited family reasons in choosing not to participate. Green has also been working as an analyst for TNT during playoff broadcasts.

Head coach Steve Kerr told Goldberg the practice sessions will be rather toned down.

"It's really informal," Kerr said. "It's almost more important just to be together. ... Much less structured than training camp."

Per Goldberg:

The two-week camp will begin Monday, with players reporting to a team-designated hotel in San Francisco. There, they will undergo coronavirus testing and quarantine for 48 hours before beginning group workouts at Chase Center on Wednesday. Players will stay at the hotel for the full two weeks, leaving only by private vans to work out at the arena.

"The 'Dubble,'" said assistant general manager Kirk Lacob, giving a nod to the NBA bubble in central Florida. Lacob, along with general manager Bob Myers, was a central figure in organizing the minicamp protocols in conjunction with the league office.

Curry and Green can decide to opt in at any point during the two-week session, but they would have to undergo COVID-19 testing and quarantine for 48 hours.