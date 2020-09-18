US Soccer's Megan Rapinoe Named Top-Rated Women's Player in FIFA 21

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

U.S Soccer Women's National Team star Megan Rapinoe is receiving the full treatment from EA Sports this year.

Ahead of FIFA 21's October 6 release date, EA Sports announced Rapinoe is the highest-rated women's player in the game, coming in with an overall score of 93. She's joined on the list of the top 15 women's players by USWNT teammates Tobin Heath (No. 10, 90 overall), Alex Morgan (No. 11, 90) and Julie Ertz (No. 15, 88).

Rapinoe was quick to deflect away from the honor, tweeting that while she feels she's one of the top players in the world, she's not the best:

The stats from last year don't exactly agree.

Rapinoe tied Morgan and England's Ellen White with six goals during the 2019 Women's World Cup and added another goal and assist in the 2020 SheBelieves Cup.

Australia's Samantha Kerr (92 overall) is the No. 2 women's player in the game followed by France's Wendie Renard (92). The Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema (91), France's Amandine Henry (91) and Germany's Dzsenifer Marozsan (91) round out the top five.