Final Picks for Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso and WWE Clash of Champions 2020 Card

1 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Both teams vying for the women's tag titles haven't been cohesive in recent weeks.

Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott struggled to reform The Riott Squad and have had a few hiccups through not trusting each other 100 percent, even though they have matching gear and continually talk about how they have smoothed things out.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler continue to talk about how they don't like each other, but they work rather well as a combined force. Opposites must attract, or they are just simply too dominant not to succeed.

When it comes to this title defense, the true test is of WWE Creative rather than the champions being able to get the job done. This is where we see whether WWE's intention was to put the belts on Jax and Baszler for a quick goof and transition them to another team or whether the company is invested enough in them to keep this going a while longer.

The Riott Squad is one of the only true tag teams left, so if the titles don't go to them, it's a sign WWE wants to keep Baszler and Jax champions going into Survivor Series, if not 2021. If Morgan and Riott win, though, it's likely WWE can't wait to split up the current titleholders.

When in doubt, go with the champions having the advantage, especially when they are more physically dominant Superstars.

Prediction: Baszler and Jax win.