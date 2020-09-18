New York Congressman Max Rose Says James Dolan Should Sell the Knicks

Richard Drew/Associated Press

United States Congressman Max Rose from New York's 11th congressional district said New York Knicks governor James Dolan should sell the team as soon as possible.

"They don't make the playoffs. Nothing's happening," Rose told TMZ Sports in an interview released Friday. "Every year that they don't make the playoffs, New York City loses out. We lose a piece of our soul. Sell tomorrow. Sell today. Do it for the good of all of us, brother!"

Dolan has sat atop the Knicks organization since 1999, the same year as their last appearance in the NBA Finals, and they've made the playoffs just six times over the past 21 seasons. That includes an active seven-year playoff drought, the third-longest mark in the league.

"Look, the Knicks got to stay. Dolan's just got to sell," Rose told TMZ. "Drives the team into the ground, man. It's disgraceful!"

Dolan released a statement in February saying he had no intention to sell the franchise amid a front-office shakeup:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Knicks ultimately hired Leon Rose, a well-connected former agent who should help the franchise attract more high-end talent, as their new president.

New York's diehard fanbase will hope that's the change that finally helps the organization turn a corner in what's felt like an eternal rebuild.

It doesn't sound like Dolan is going anywhere any time soon, though.