Joe Burrow's Updated Bengals Fantasy Outlook After 3 TD, 316 Yards vs. Browns

Fantasy football managers already in need of a quarterback in Week 2 may have found their man on Thursday Night Football.

Joe Burrow's astounding usage by the Cincinnati Bengals will make him a player to target immediately if he's still available on wires in your league.

Consider the rookie quarterback attempted 61 passes against the Cleveland Browns in Thursday's 35-30 loss, the second-most in NFL history by a rookie. His 37 completions, however, are the most by a first-year player in league history. Along the way, Burrow recorded 316 passing yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

Sure, there was plenty of garbage time, and the quarterback's usage may fluctuate a bit depending on the game situation, but there's no denying the comfort Cincinnati has in letting him air it out. Even if the Bengals may not win too many games this season, the rookie will get plenty of reps as long as he stays healthy.

Burrow is rostered in 71 percent of Yahoo Sports leagues. If he's not available as a free agent, don't try to overspend to get him. There are still plenty of solid options right now, and it's too early in the season to panic—even in dynasty leagues.

Thursday's performance, on the other hand, showed that the quarterback may be sticking around for a while.

The Bengals will also face a much tougher defense in Week 3 when they travel to play the Philadelphia Eagles. Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home provides an intriguing matchup, though.

Only fantasy teams in desperate need of a new option should be starting Burrow without hesitation at this point. For all others, he's a matchup-dependent quarterback until proven otherwise.