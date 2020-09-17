Enes Kanter Slams 'Bulls--t Rumors' About Celtics After Locker Room Incident

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter is standing up for his team.

Following Thursday's 106-101 loss to the Miami Heat and reports of friction inside Boston's locker room, Kanter took to Twitter to dispute the notion the team is fractured after falling behind 2-0:

His comments echo those of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who downplayed the incident as well:

Boston blew a double-digit lead for the second straight game, so some frustration would be understandable. However, it apparently went beyond the typical playoff intensity, as Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reported (warning: language):

On the court, the Celtics appeared to be in full control when they cruised to a 13-point halftime lead behind a bounce-back showing from Kemba Walker and impressive team defense as well. However, the Heat switched to a matchup zone and outscored Boston 37-17 in the third quarter.

Jimmy Butler then took over defensively in crunch time with multiple crucial steals, while Goran Dragic hit arguably the biggest shot of the game to go up five in the waning minutes.

Boston will surely be under the microscope after Thursday's reports as it heads into Game 3, as how it responds to the adversity will be the primary storyline.