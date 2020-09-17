Jimmy Butler: Heat 'Like Being Down Double Digits and Being the Comeback Kids'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Maybe the Boston Celtics should make sure they're behind in the early going during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Miami Heat were down 12 points heading to the fourth quarter of Game 1 and came back to win. Then, they were down 13 at halftime of Thursday's Game 2 before they came back to win behind a 37-17 advantage in the third quarter.

"We like to make it hard on ourselves," Jimmy Butler said after the latest win. "We like being down double digits and being the comeback kids."

Even with that third quarter, the Heat still found themselves behind in the final five minutes.

Butler took over on the defensive side with multiple steals that led to baskets on the other end, while Goran Dragic drilled a handful of clutch shots, including a step-back three to go up five.

Miami may not have been on the shortlist of serious title contenders going into the playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, but it has few weaknesses with Butler leading the way as a two-way force, Bam Adebayo anchoring the frontcourt as an All-Star big man, Dragic directing the offense in key moments and a formidable supporting cast that hasn't folded in the clutch moments.

The result is a team that is seemingly never out of a game and two wins away from the NBA Finals.