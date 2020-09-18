4 Reasons Tony Ferguson vs. Dustin Poirier Must Happen at UFC 254

0 of 4

John Locher/Associated Press

For people living in the time of the coronavirus, there are way more important things in life than co-main events of upcoming UFC pay-per-view cards. But that doesn't mean these lesser things lack merit.

One might even argue that these smaller issues seem even more important in 2020 than they did in prior years. Yesterday's topics that were taken for granted have become many of today's most cherished delicacies.

So it seems especially cruel for UFC President Dana White to suggest that a riveting lightweight battle between two of the best and most accomplished action fighters in the lightweight division was headed our way only to later look down at the floor and mumble something about one of them negotiating himself out of the fight.

"He didn't want to fight," White said earlier this week, and that's code for Poirier wanting more money than the company wanted to pay.

Still, there are plenty of reasons Tony Ferguson vs. Dustin Poirier should still happen at UFC 254 on October 24.