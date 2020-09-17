Tyron Woodley Rips Colby Covington with 'Make Racists Catch the Fade Again' Hat

John Locher/Associated Press

Tyron Woodley will have plenty of motivation when he steps into the Octagon against Colby Covington on Saturday.

Part of that motivation will apparently be to "Make Racists Catch the Fade Again."

As TMZ Sports shared, Woodley wore a red hat with those words on it as a way of mocking Covington's "Make America Great Again" hat the latter wears in support of the sitting president.

According to TMZ, Covington loves Donald Trump and was even a VIP guest of the former host of Celebrity Apprentice during a rally in Nevada on Saturday. That surely caught Woodley's eyes given his latest headwear choice.

Both will be looking to bounce back from losses, as Covington fell to Kamaru Usman in his last bout. Woodley lost to Gilbert Burns and Usman in his last two.