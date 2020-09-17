Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Comments on Critics: 'I Do Want to Get Back at Them'

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wants to silence his critics as he and his team prepare for Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He admitted as much during an interview with Maverick Carter of Uninterrupted (h/t Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal).

"I think that's something that I definitely struggle with—finding a way to combat analysts or the ones who get up on TV and who have a big platform to go and talk and say whatever and speak opinionated information as if it's factual. Yes, I do want to get back at them. Yes, I do wish I knew the way, and I know one way is just straight winning."

Beckham said the way his detractors view him doesn't only impact fans' opinions of him. It impacts fellow players' opinions as well.

"He was like, 'You're not at all what I expected … what the world has made you,'" Beckham said of new teammate Austin Hooper's reaction upon getting to know him. "I hear that all the time."

Beckham's recognition that winning is the best way to respond to his critics is notable since he hasn't done much of it in his career. In fact, his teams are 31-45 in 76 regular-season games when he is on the field, and last year's Browns were on the short list of the NFL's most disappointing squads at 6-10.

Beckham played in only one playoff game during his five years with the New York Giants, and it was a 38-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

That doesn't take away from his individual talent, though, as he's a three-time Pro Bowler with five seasons of more than 1,000 receiving yards on his resume. The only time he failed to reach 1,000 yards was in 2017, when he played four games.

Neither he nor the Browns started the 2020 campaign off well. He had only three catches for 22 yards in a 38-6 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens and appeared to be on different pages with Baker Mayfield at times.

Those three catches came on 10 targets.

He and the Browns will look to turn things around Thursday against a Bengals team that's coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.