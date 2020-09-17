UNC vs. Charlotte Football Game Canceled Following COVID-19 Testing

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Charlotte announced it canceled Saturday's game against North Carolina after "several members" of the 49ers offensive line were placed into quarantine as part of the school's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

"We're extremely disappointed to have to cancel our game at North Carolina," athletic director Mike Hill said. "While I know our team is heartbroken, due to the number of players in quarantine, we could not safely play. We very much appreciate the University of North Carolina working with us to schedule this game."

The school said it performed 200 COVID-19 tests Monday, with one coming back with a positive result.

North Carolina shared a statement from head coach Mack Brown:

Multiple conferences have forged ahead with the 2020 season. Thursday's announcement is a reminder of how the games themselves remain at the mercy of the ongoing pandemic. A number of matchups have been moved around because of positive tests or players entering quarantine.

In August, the ACC rolled out an 11-game schedule for its member schools. Teams will play 10 conference games and one nonconference game. Assuming the Tar Heels don't find a replacement for Saturday, they have two more open dates on Sept. 26 and Nov. 21.

Conference USA, meanwhile, adopted a more traditional format, allowing schools to play up to four nonconference games along with eight conference clashes.

The 49ers play Georgia State on Sept. 26 and Marshall on Nov. 21, so it appears the first head-to-head meeting between Charlotte and North Carolina will have to wait at least another year.

Charlotte opened with a 35-20 defeat to Appalachian State. North Carolina, which sits 12th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, scored 24 unanswered points in the second half to pull away in a 31-6 victory over Syracuse.