Warriors' Klay Thompson 'Looks Fantastic' Amid Injury Rehab, Says HC Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is pleased with where star shooting guard Klay Thompson is in his recovery from a torn ACL.

"I saw Klay yesterday, and he looks fantastic," Kerr said on the Legends of Sport podcast. "He's strong and moving really well and feeling really confident and excited about the camp. He's where he should be. ... He's ready to roll."

Kerr began talking about where the Warriors are in their offseason at the 6:50 mark.

Kerr referenced how Thompson is more than a year out from suffering the torn ACL that took him out of the 2019 NBA Finals and ruled him out for the 2019-20 season.

The five-time All-Star will have some rust to shake off when he gets back to game action. His physical readiness won't be in question, though.

His father, Los Angeles Lakers radio broadcaster Mychal Thompson, believes Klay might actually be better in some aspects—namely shooting because it was one of the few things he could do while rehabbing:

The 30-year-old is widely considered a very good defender, making the All-Defensive second team in 2018-19. His ACL injury might impact how effective he can be on that end of the floor.

In terms of offense, Thompson shouldn't have to alter his game too much. Through eight seasons, 43.7 percent of his total field-goal attempts have been three-pointers, per Basketball Reference.

Because of injuries to Thompson and Stephen Curry, this past season was one to forget for the Warriors, whose 15 wins were the fewest in the NBA. Especially if Andrew Wiggins can become an impactful member of the rotation, the 2020-21 campaign should be business as usual for Golden State in terms of pursuing an NBA title.