Report: Bayern's Thiago Alcantara Agrees to Liverpool Transfer over Man United

Liverpool and Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara reportedly came to terms on a £20 million deal Thursday.

According to ESPN's Mark Ogden, Liverpool beat out Manchester United to land Thiago's services. The Spain international, whose Bayern contract was set to expire next year, has reportedly agreed to a four-year contract with Liverpool.

Ogden noted that Liverpool's fee to Bayern could rise to £25 million if Liverpool win the Premier League or Champions League title during Thiago's tenure.

Per Ogden, Bayern manager Hans-Dieter Flick said the following about Thiago's move: "I can only congratulate [Liverpool manager Jurgen] Klopp. He not only gets a top player, but also a great person. Today, we are all very sad, and it was emotional."

Klopp was reportedly prevented from making any moves previously due to Liverpool's financial situation because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now that the club has relented, he has landed a respected veteran that he has long coveted.

The 29-year-old has played for both Barcelona and Bayern, winning a total of two UEFA Champions Leagues and nine league titles.

Thiago made 235 career appearances for Bayern, assisting 37 goals and scoring 31.

Thiago is now set to join a Liverpool club coming off a dominant season in 2019-20. Liverpool's 99 points left them 18 points clear of second-place Manchester City, giving the Reds their first ever Premier League title.

Now, with an experienced player like Thiago in the fold, Liverpool could repeat as champions for the first time since winning three First Division titles in a row from 1982-84.