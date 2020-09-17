Steph Curry's Wife Ayesha Discusses Importance of 'Domino' Magazine Feature

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, is a star on the rise in her own right, and that continued recently with her involvement in a feature for Domino magazine.

Domino is a home and style magazine meant to showcase some of the most impressive and inspiring living situations in America, and Ayesha showed off the Currys' Northern California home for the first time as part of the fall issue.

According to Hannah Chubb of People, Ayesha said the following about her increasing fame in relation to Domino and her own lifestyle magazine called Sweet July, which recently launched: "There haven't been many Black women given this platform on such a grand scale. And so I have to make sure my voice is heard in the way I want it to be. I want to make sure my people are getting what they want to hear."

With regard to being presented with the idea for Sweet July, Curry said: "I thought it was a joke! Like, really? This little Jamaican-Canadian girl? Are we sure?"

Steph's accomplishments are well-documented, as he is a six-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP, but Ayesha is making a name for herself, and her husband is far from the main reason for it.

In addition to the new magazine, Chubb reported Ayesha "has her own Food Network show, has authored two cookbooks, has a line of cookware and bedding, is a CoverGirl ambassador, helps run the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation charity, co-owns four restaurants and has a wine collaboration with her sister-in-law, Sydel Curry."

Ayesha has come a long way since her modest start in cooking, where she initially did demonstrations on YouTube in 2014.

Both Ayesha and Steph have become even more influential in their respective fields since then, making them one of the most recognizable power couples in sports and the wider world.

With Ayesha continuing to land big opportunities, including a feature in Domino, she may be on the verge of becoming as big in the lifestyle field as Steph has become in the world of basketball.