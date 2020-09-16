Bengals President Mike Brown to Miss 1st Game Ever on TNF Because of Pandemic

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals president Mike Brown told Geoff Hobson of the team's official website that he will not attend his team's Thursday Night Football road game against the Cleveland Browns due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm the age I am and I check all the boxes and I'm told it's foolish to do it," the 85-year-old Brown told Hobson. "It comes down to a decision and maybe it's time to start doing stuff like this. I'm just at the age I have to go about life a little differently."

The Bengals have played 805 regular-season and 19 playoff games since the team's NFL debut in 1968, and Brown has been there for every one.

He missed one preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Aug. 2, 1991, to be with his dying father, ex-team president and founder Paul Brown.

Per ESPN's Ben Baby, the Bengals will still have a representative from the Brown family at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday in executive vice president Katie Blackburn, who is Brown's daughter.

