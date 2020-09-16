Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Felt Like I Was in Car Accident After Giants Win

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Ben Roethlisberger may have looked like a younger version of himself during the Pittsburgh Steelers' victory on Monday Night Football, but his body was quick to remind the quarterback of his aging frame the day after.

After passing for 229 yards and three touchdowns with a passer rating of 117.8 in a 26-16 win over the New York Giants, the 38-year-old said he continues to experience intense soreness.

"I was saying today I feel like I was just in a car accident," Roethlisberger told reporters Wednesday. "Yesterday I felt like I was in a train wreck. Hopefully tomorrow it'll feel like I just fell off a bike. I'm definitely sore. The good news is my arm is the only thing that doesn't hurt."

It would make sense for the QB to feel worn down no matter what in his 17th season. It's even more understandable given he's attempting to return from the season-ending elbow injury he suffered during Week 2 last year.

Roethlisberger didn't practice Wednesday, and his midweek schedule may remain light this year.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor reports Roethlisberger will look to keep his elbow healthy by continuing to rest on Wednesdays, but the bigger challenge comes with keeping his arm warmed up while on the sidelines during games. The veteran was seen wearing a sleeve while off the field on Monday night. That should become a rather common occurrence in 2020.

Keeping the Steelers QB healthy is priority No. 1 for Pittsburgh.

Mason Rudolph serves as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart, and his performance last season with Big Ben injured didn't inspire much confidence. The team is also carrying former Tennessee Volunteers star Joshua Dobbs, who has thrown just 12 passes since entering the league in 2017.

If managing Roethlisberger's soreness is the Steelers' biggest issue this season, the team will be in good shape.