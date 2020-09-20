Quick Takes on Otis Getting Sued, the Future of AEW's Inner Circle and More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Otis getting slammed with a lawsuit courtesy of The Miz and John Morrison on Friday's WWE SmackDown may have been the most fitting way for this week in wrestling to wrap up.

Mr. Money in the Bank has barely been a focal point on the program in recent months, but his current rivalry with the former SmackDown Tag Team champions could have major ramifications for the opportunistic briefcase. There's also the potential for it to lead to some compelling television provided that the program isn't purely filler.

The same can be said for Inner Circle on AEW Dynamite, as their immediate future as a unit is certainly in doubt at the moment. The stable hasn't been spotted together in several weeks and have lost far more often than they've won, begging the question of whether there's even a point to them sticking together any longer.

On the subject of stables nearly splitting up, it was reported via the WrestleVotes Twitter account this week that The New Day were almost separated by the Brand Split. Although the idea was apparently turned down, it's worth wondering if it would have worked with the right execution and if there's still a chance it can happen in the future.

Regardless of where both factions go from here, they're at least more fun to follow from week to week than Retribution. There has been a stunning lack of development with Raw's renegade stable since their debut in early August and they've officially reached a point where fans couldn't care less about whatever it is they do next.

This week's Quick Takes will tackle Retribution jumping the shark, what could have been with New Day, Zelina Vega stepping up as Asuka's next Raw Women's Championship challenger, and more.