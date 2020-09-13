Quick Takes on Miro in AEW, Mandy Rose to WWE Raw, Repackaging Carmella, More

0 of 5

Credit: AEW

Miro, formerly known as Rusev in WWE, is officially "all elite" following his shocking debut on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

He and Tay Conti are among the company's latest signings and made memorable first impressions. Despite being underutilized toward the end of their respective runs in WWE, they are bound to go far in AEW if presented with the proper opportunities to shine.

Cedric Alexander knows a thing or two about being overlooked himself, as he's been sitting on the sidelines in WWE with nothing to do creatively for the better part of the past three years. On Monday's Raw, however, he finally declared he had enough and joined forces with The Hurt Business.

The group has had a fantastic past few months, and adding Alexander to its ranks will make it that much stronger.

Raw also picked up a fresh face in Mandy Rose, with The Miz revealing on Talking Smack that she had been traded to the red brand. Although the announcement has had fans buzzing, it's important to note that it may not be a permanent move.

Mandy's future on Friday nights will be discussed in this installment of Quick Takes along with the apparent repackaging of Carmella, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager entering AEW's tag team division and more.