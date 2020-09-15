Giannis Tweets He Can't Wait to Return to Bucks Next Season Amid Contract Rumors

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Any rumors of Giannis Antetokounmpo wanting out of Milwaukee can quiet down a bit longer.

On Tuesday, the Bucks superstar posted his second tweet since getting eliminated from the playoffs, and he made it clear he doesn't want to play anywhere else next season.

Antetokounmpo recently met with Bucks co-governor Marc Lasry about the future of the organization. Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported the Bucks are "expected to be one of the busiest teams this offseason" in pursuit of a championship.

The 25-year-old is eligible to receive a supermax extension this offseason, and after the stunningly early playoff exit, there was some concern about whether he'd attempt to force his way out of Milwaukee.

That seems settled now.

While it may seem silly to give so much credence to an offseason tweet, it isn't just the portion about returning to Milwaukee that's worth noting. The MVP went on to reference his own quote about staying the course when things get tough.

"Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it," Antetokounmpo told Haynes. "We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season."

In his tweet on Tuesday, Antetokounmpo used the hashtag #ThroughTheWall.

Expect him not only to return to the Bucks next season, but to come back as hungry as ever as he looks to deliver a title to the only franchise he's ever known.