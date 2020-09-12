Giannis, Bucks Reportedly Meet to Discuss Team's Future After Playoff Exit

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly met with Milwaukee Bucks leadership on Saturday to discuss the team's future following a second-round exit from the NBA postseason.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Antetokounmpo sat privately with co-owner Marc Lasry.

Antetokounmpo has repeatedly said he wants to win in Milwaukee, though he has one year left on his contract and remains one of the most coveted players in the NBA.

It's not unusual for players to have exit interviews following the season, with meetings often including the general manager and coaching staff.

In Antetokounmpo's case, there's a few more levels involved.

The forward is eligible for a super-max extension Haynes estimates at $254 million over five years. Still just 25 years old, with one MVP award in tow and likely another on the way this year, Antetokounmpo and his next pact could determine the fate of the Eastern Conference for the next few seasons.

As Haynes notes, that has plenty of rival teams keeping close tabs on the situation.

Haynes wrote Milwaukee is committed to building a championship-caliber roster and is expected to make a flurry of moves this offseason.

Getting Antetokounmpo to sign an extension a year before he hits free agency ranks as the most important item on the Bucks' to-do list. It appears there's plenty of mutual interest there.

"Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it," Antetokounmpo told Haynes. "We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season."