Boston Scott, Corey Clement Fantasy Outlook After Miles Sanders Injury

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles and fantasy players alike may be looking for secondary playmakers to fill the void in the immediate future after running back Miles Sanders suffered a knee injury Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.



This is not a new scenario for the Eagles.

After all, Sanders missed Philadelphia's Week 1 loss to the Washington Football Team while Boston Scott and Corey Clement carried the load in the backfield. However, fantasy players rushing to the waiver wire should know neither was impressive in that contest.

Scott finished with nine carries for 35 yards and two catches for 19 yards, while Clement posted six carries for 19 yards and two catches for two yards.

That Scott, who scored three touchdowns in a December 2019 win over the Giants in a game Sanders left with an injury, saw more carries is notable and suggests he is the better option of the two. He demonstrated his short-term ceiling as a fantasy replacement player last year in that game against the Giants and is someone who could provide temporary relief following this injury.

Still, there isn't exactly an encouraging track record for Scott or Clement for fantasy players to fall back on when assessing their options.

Clement entered the 2020 campaign having never finished a season with more than 321 rushing yards. Scott had never tallied more than the 245 he posted last year.

There is also the reality that the Eagles are likely going to rely on Carson Wentz's arm when Sanders is sidelined. He threw the ball 42 times in that Week 1 contest against Washington and will likely be the primary focus for the offense in the immediate future as well.

It's somewhat telling that the passing game remains such a focal point despite injuries to Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson. Wentz had 30 attempted 38 passes with four minutes to go Sunday, while Sanders logged nine carries prior to his exit.

Scott is worth rostering with Sanders sidelined, but wait to put either Eagles backup running back in as an injury replacement until one of them proves he can put up impressive numbers.