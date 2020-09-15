5-Star PF Prospect Jabari Smith Jr. Considering Playing Overseas, G League

Jody Demling, 247 Sports

Jabari Smith Jr., a consensus Top 10 player in the Class of 2021, wrote in his Sports Illustrated blog Tuesday that he is "exploring every option," including the G League and playing overseas, when it comes to the next step in his basketball career.

"I'm not in a hurry with this decision," Smith wrote. "I want to take my time and make the right decision."

Smith, a 6-10, 210-pound power forward out of Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Ga., is ranked fourth overall by Rivals and fifth by 247 Sports and ESPN.

The son of Jabari Smith Sr., who played professionally for the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers, and Brooklyn Nets in addition to overseas, Smith is also the cousin of Kwame Brown, who was the first overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft and enjoyed a 13-season career, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The 17-year-old said his family all agreed "that we're exploring everything."

Jabari Smith Jr. averaged 13.8 points and 6.2 rebounds to help USA Basketball to a gold medal in the FIBA Americas U16 championship last summer before averaging 24.5 points per game in 30 outings during his junior year of high school. His 247 Sports profile describes him as a player with "good size for the position to go with a still extremely physically immature frame with plenty of room to gain strength" and compares him to Robert Covington of the Minnesota Timberwolves.



In his blog, Smith, who said he started his senior year of high school in a hybrid in-person model recently, noted that Georgia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn, and LSU are the schools that are recruiting him "most consistently," and he talks to them "pretty regularly and I'm just continuing to build the relationship with the staff."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He also wrote that he would observe the players in the G-League to see their development.

Smith also praised the NBA's protest in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Wisconsin.

"I loved seeing the NBA guys boycott a couple weeks back. I really feel like it’s a step in the right direction, and they’re not just talking. I’m really here for all of it; I love how supportive the NBA is with it too!"