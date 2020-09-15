Odell Beckham Jr. Calls Joe Burrow 'A Legend' for Leading LSU to National Title

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2020

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) looks for the pass during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Suffice it to say Odell Beckham Jr. is a fan of Joe Burrow.

The Cleveland Browns receiver said Burrow is "forever a legend" for leading LSU to a national championship last season.

"He's the GOAT...no I'm playing," Beckham told reporters Tuesday (10:25 mark). "He won the chip for us, and that was tremendous to be able to see. The years before, leading up to it, I felt like LSU always had the best of teams but just couldn't find a way to put those pieces together. I think he soothed a lot of pain that a lot of us players had felt, so he's forever a legend."

Beckham went to LSU from 2011-13 and was a major part of the Tigers' national championship celebration, throwing around cash and even getting into a little trouble with a security guard after the game.

Burrow broke nearly every major passing record in one of the finest seasons in college football history, leading the Tigers to a 14-0 record before being taken No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Beckham's Browns and Burrow's Bengals play Thursday night. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like