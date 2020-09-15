Odell Beckham Jr. Calls Joe Burrow 'A Legend' for Leading LSU to National Title

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Suffice it to say Odell Beckham Jr. is a fan of Joe Burrow.

The Cleveland Browns receiver said Burrow is "forever a legend" for leading LSU to a national championship last season.

"He's the GOAT...no I'm playing," Beckham told reporters Tuesday (10:25 mark). "He won the chip for us, and that was tremendous to be able to see. The years before, leading up to it, I felt like LSU always had the best of teams but just couldn't find a way to put those pieces together. I think he soothed a lot of pain that a lot of us players had felt, so he's forever a legend."

Beckham went to LSU from 2011-13 and was a major part of the Tigers' national championship celebration, throwing around cash and even getting into a little trouble with a security guard after the game.

Burrow broke nearly every major passing record in one of the finest seasons in college football history, leading the Tigers to a 14-0 record before being taken No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Beckham's Browns and Burrow's Bengals play Thursday night.