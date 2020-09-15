Jon Gruden Jokes About Wife Cindy's Name Being Used by Derek Carr in Audible

John Locher/Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Monday he was just as surprised as everybody else that his wife's name, Cindy Gruden, was used by quarterback Derek Carr to call an audible during Sunday's Week 1 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

The lack of fans in attendance at Bank of America Stadium, the Panthers' home field, because of the coronavirus pandemic allowed television viewers to hear clearly as Carr yelled out "Cindy Gruden! Tiger Woods!" before a play in the first quarter.

"Derek used my wife's name on TV in one of his audibles, so it must not have been too loud in there," Gruden jokingly told reporters. "I'm still trying to figure out why Cindy Gruden's name came up during the game. I've got to look into that."

He joked: "Unfortunately for me, I could never hear him until yesterday. So I don't know what he's been up to at the line of scrimmage, but he better keep my wife out of it from now on."

The play resulted in a one-yard run by Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

Las Vegas scored a touchdown on that drive and went on to win 34-30 in the team's first game since completing the move from Oakland during the offseason.

On a more serious note, Gruden noted opponents' ability to easily hear your snap count, audibles and other calls at the line of scrimmage makes things a little more difficult this season:

"(Everyone can hear) your snap count, so the other team gets your snap count and plays it all week. You have to change your snap count, you have to change your audibles, you have to change your hand signals. But we're not changing quarterbacks. Derek Carr played a super game yesterday. No sacks, no interceptions. 34 points. He did a great job throwing the ball accurately in some tight windows and made some great plays for us. We're going to have to mix up just about everything to keep people honest."

The Raiders return to action on Monday Night Football when they open Allegiant Stadium with a prime-time clash against the New Orleans Saints (1-0).