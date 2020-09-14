Virginia Tech Safety Devon Hunter Suspended After Arrest on Strangulation Charge

David Goldman/Associated Press

Virginia Tech reportedly suspended safety Devon Hunter after he was arrested Sunday.

Norm Wood of the Daily Press reported the news, noting Hunter was charged with strangling another to cause wound or injury, a felony, and simple assault against a family member, a misdemeanor.

According to Wood, the safety is being held without bond in Montgomery County Jail prior to a court date.

Wood explained Virginia Tech's policy calls for athletes to be immediately suspended until felony charges are resolved.

Andrea Adelson of ESPN cited a school statement that said Hunter was suspended for "not upholding the high standards we have for our student-athletes."

Adelson also noted the Hokies have paused all football-related activities and pushed back the start of their season because of COVID-19 concerns on the team. It is slated to start its 2020 campaign on Sept. 26 against the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Hunter, who was expected to start at safety this year, appeared in seven games for the Hokies last season.