Russell Wilson Becomes 2nd NFL Player with 30K Passing Yards, 4K Rushing Yards

San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young was in a class of his own.

Until Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson joined Young as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with 30,000 passing yards and 4,000 rushing yards while leading his team to a 38-25 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's season opener.

He was honored to join someone he looked up to as a child:

Wilson completed 31-of-35 passes for 322 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in the win while adding 29 yards on the ground as his team's leading rusher. It was another testament to his individual brilliance and a reminder he could lead the Seahawks to the Super Bowl even though he may not have as many talented playmakers surrounding him as other NFC quarterbacks.

The six-time Pro Bowler already has one Lombardi Trophy on his resume and is likely headed to the Hall of Fame alongside Young once his career is over.

For now, he's focused on leading the 2020 Seahawks, who face the New England Patriots in Week 2.